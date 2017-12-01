Beadle's about and ready to upset Fleetwood

Hereford FC manager Peter Beadle believes his non-league side can cause an upset against Fleetwood Town in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

Fleetwood, 10th in League One, are four tiers above their opponents, and with home advantage will be considered as the overwhelming favourites to seal their spot in the third-round draw.

Southern Premier League side Hereford FC formed in 2015 following the financial demise of Hereford United - a team which beat top-flight Newcastle back in 1972 - and Beadle has every confidence his outfit could spring another memorable shock.

"If we start well and have a bit of luck, then who knows?" Beadle, whose side overcame National League Eastleigh in the fourth qualifying round, said.

"It is a similar situation to the Eastleigh game. No one expected us to beat them but when we scored the first goal you could see that their game changed.

"It may come down to one chance but I've got the utmost faith in my players that, if the chances arrive, they will be fully focused and will play the game and not the occasion."