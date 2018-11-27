Barton wants win to reward the Fleetwood faithful and the class of 92

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has told his players to bounce back from the defeat at Plymouth and put on a good show in front of their home fans when they host Coventry City tonight.

Town have won just one of their last seven League One games but are unbeaten in four at home.

Just three days after their fourth successive away defeat against relegation-battling Argyle, Town welcome the newly-promoted Sky Blues to Highbury.

Coventry are ninth, four points and four places above Fleetwood

However, Barton says the quick turnaround is the beauty of this league as Town target a return to form.

The head coach said: “It will be another tough fixture. Coventry are doing well and are in and around the play-off hunt.

“They are another side coming up from the division below and carrying that winning momentum with them.

“We are three unbeaten at home and we have to put on a good show in front of our fans because it is important that we bounce back in the correct manner.”

Barton and his men went over to applaud the 92-strong travelling Cod Army before and after Saturday’s game in Devon. The Town boss praised the fans and hopes to give them something to smile about at Guiseley in the FA Cup next Monday.

He said: “We do not take for granted how difficult it is to get to places like Plymouth and the arduous journey it can be at times.

“If it is any consolation for them, we share that tough journey back with nothing to show for it.

“I wanted the lads to go and acknowledge them at the end. To be fair to the boys, they always do.

“They always show their appreciation for the support we get. There were a lot more Plymouth (fans) there than Fleetwood but we could hear our fans.

“It is important that we go back to giving them something to smile about on the road.”

Town trio Lewie Coyle, Ash Eastham and Paddy Madden are no longer walking a suspension tightrope.

All three have picked up four bookings this season and would have received a one-match ban had they collected a fifth at Home Park.

But none of them was cautioned on Saturday and they can breathe easily. From this point, players will not be suspended until they have earned 10 bookings.