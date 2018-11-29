Barton: I approach Guiseley like United

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton says he will approach Town’s match at Guiseley the same way as one against Manchester United as he bids to avoid an FA Cup giant killing.

Town head to the non-league Lions on Monday for a televised second-round tie on the back of a 3-0 League One win over Coventry City.

There are 76 places between Barton’s 12th-placed third tier side and Guiseley, who are 16th in National League North.

Given that gulf Barton says it would take a bad day at the office for Fleetwood, and for Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill’s side to play at their maximum, to cause an upset.

But he says Town will prepare thoroughly to avoid an upset.

Bartonsaid: “They are a good side, who took a league scalp in Cambridge last time out.

“You have got to be on your mettle and be ready for what the game brings.

“Any number of things to factor in, from TV to pitches and that underdog feeling around the FA Cup.

“For us it is about being professional, preparing for it as best we can. Guiseley need us to have a real off-day and they need to play close to maximum to progress.

“We are just intent on controlling what we can control.

“I will prepare exactly the same way as I would for Manchester United. Guiseley deserve that respect. They are in the cup on merit.

“If you have that little bit of complacency, then the FA Cup has shown for over 100 years it has a nasty habit of making you come out of the game with a lot of egg on your face.

“Our intent will be to progress into the third round, but you have to be mindful it is an FA Cup tie and we have to be thoroughly professional.”

Town dispatched Guiseley’s league rivals Alfreton Town 4-1 in the last round, though Barton is anticipating a different test.

He said: “Two totally different teams.

“We have watched them in the last 48 hours: different system, different style of play.

“It will be a 4-3-3 at its best, 4-2-3-1 on occasion and also 4-5-1 sometimes when they have not got the ball.

“They will have strengths and weaknesses, and the key for us will be taking full advantage of that in terms of team selection, tactics and prepping.

“They will be trying to navigate round what we have in our team. We have some good players.

“We will pay them professional courtesy but they really will have lots to deal with.

“We want to be in the third round of the competition because we want to test ourselves against high-level opposition.”