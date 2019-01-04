Barnsley Hunter rumours quashed as Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton reveals no bids on the table for ANY of his first team stars

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says the club is yet to receive a bid for any first-team stars.

Ash Hunter has been linked with a move to Barnsley but the Gazette understands there is no truth in any such rumour concerning the 23-year-old.

Having joined the club in 2015 from Ilkeston, Hunter has scored six times this season and set up another dozen.

When asked if they had any bids on the table for Hunter or other players such as Alex Cairns, Barton said: "No.

"I told you we had a bid for a player who was not here a while back.

"Do I expect a few? No, not really.

"I know there has been speculation about one or two but I expect it to be more in the summer

'"If they come then we will discuss it, sit down, have sensible conversations and I am not going to stand in any player's way if they want to leave and we feel it is the right deal for all partie.

"I'm sensible enough to realise that if Real Madrid come calling for some of our players even I'd want to leave - but probably only Real Madrid or Barcelona."

One player who Town have bade farewell to is Bobby Grant.

The 28-year-old had been a first-team regular since his arrival from Blackpool in 2015.

However, after a disagreement over team selection with Barton in October, he was sent to train with the U18s and then joined Wrexham on loan; a move that has become permanent.

Barton said: "I texted him saying 'all the best'.

"I get that he has done good things here, I get that the fans liked him but the reality of it is he would not have played in our side.

"Players that are not going to play, you cannot stand in their way.

"He is 28, wants to play football and has gone to Wrexham which is a good club; I wish him all the best.

"But when I look at all the players who have left the football club, every decision I have made to this point has been right.

"So there is a good chance that that decision will be right as well."