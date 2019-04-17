Barnsley assistant manager Dale Tonge says Daniel Stendel is in "great spirits" following alleged tunnel incident with Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton

Barnsley assistant manager Dale Tonge says Daniel Stendel is in "great spirits" following the alleged tunnel incident with Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton.

Stendel reportedly needed emergency dental treatment in the aftermath of Town's 4-2 defeat on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of their game with Shrewsbury Town, Tonge - who generally conducts pre-match briefings - was careful in his responses.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to comment on the alleged incident while the police investigation is ongoing.

“Obviously the club has released a statement so we’ve got to leave it there.

“Certain things happen I’m football but again unfortunately I cannot comment.

“It’s not been a distraction. The gaffer is a professional, it is something that happens day in, day out in football.”

As well as assisting with the police investigation, Barnsley have also lodged a formal complaint to the EFL and the FA.

Barton took training as usual at Poolfoot Farm yesterday as Town prepare for their next game with Peterborough United.

Police contacted the club on Tuesday night with Barton set to aid their investigation later this week; the club is understood to be co-operating fully with them and the FA.