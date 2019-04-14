Barnsley 4 Fleetwood Town 2: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances from the 4-2 defeat at Barnsley.

Alex Cairns 5 First goal no chance, second harsh to blame but did he need to come out and greet Thiam for the third? Could have stopped the fourth.

Ash Eastham 6 Like most of the defence not a great fist half. But second half he fought valiantly for Town despite a few mistakes and did his best to settle the side after Souttar's red.

Harry Souttar 5 Dragged out of position for the first goal leaving Town vulnerable in the box.

James Husband 5 Could have done better with the second goal instead of clearing straight back to Woodrow. Needs to be calmer in that situation and try and clear wide or out of play.

Wes Burns 6 Could have stopped some crosses and clearances could improve. Looked more comfortable as an out and out right back in the second half. Good to see him using his height to get a headed goal.

Lewie Coyle 5 Works his socks off but I don't think he is the solution to Town's midfield issues.

Nathan Sheron 5 Battled away but really needed to put his stamp on the game and take it by the scruff of the neck. Barnsley dominated midfield.

Ross Wallace 5 Needs more end product and did not have the impact you'd have hoped for a player of his quality

Ash Hunter 5 Not utilised to the best of his abilities in the first half at left wing-back. Defensively not strong, much improved in a front three in second half

Ashley Nadesan 5 Positioning and pace great but finishing completely off the boil. Had he converted his early chances it could have been a different story. Too selfish in second half.

Ched Evans 6 Another goal and another solid performance from the striker lead from the front.

Madden on for R Wallace 60 6

Town found their bite in the final third when he entered the fray. Reacted just how you'd like to being benched by showing why he needs to start.

Biggins on for Hunter 72 5 Brought some more energy to the game and much needed fresh legs

Baggley on for Nadesan 90 - too late to make an impact