Back to front for Burns after pleasing Fleetwood boss

It has been a November of inconsistency, injuries and suspensions for Fleetwood – but when Uwe Rosler asked his men to step up one player rose to do just that.

Wes Burns ghosted in on Halloween to end his 18th-month goal drought against Blackburn Rovers and has since reclaimed his spot in the starting line-up.

The Welshman, who turned 23 last week, stepped up to the plate in an unfamiliar right wing-back role while Lewie Coyle was suspended.

Burns claimed an assist in a game- changing FA Cup cameo at Chorley and was man of the match in the 0-0 draw with Doncaster.

But as Town prepare for Saturday’s second-round clash with Southern Premier League side Hereford at Highbury, Coyle is back in contention and Burns is expected to battle it out for a place among the forwards.

Rosler was pleased with Burns’ showing in the derby draw with Blackpool last weekend in a wing-back role he filled for former club Bristol City.

Rosler said: “I think he filled out the position well. He put them on the back foot. He was our main attacking threat but playing at wing-back limited our chances to change the momentum in games from the front. We need him up front.

“I’m very pleased with Wes. Everyone can see he has played that position before. He adapted really well. He’s quite confident to do that and that is a great sign.

“We are happy Lewie Coyle will be back because we can move Wes higher up the pitch, which creates more competition up front.”

