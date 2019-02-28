Ashley Nadesan enters Fleetwood contract talks and thanks boss Joey Barton

Ashley Nadesan confirmed he is in talks about extending his Fleetwood Town contract and reflected on his “frustrating” years before Joey Barton’s arrival at the club.

READ MORE: Stephen Crainey warns Fleetwood's senior development squad players to raise their game

Nadesan, 24, quit his job at McDonald’s in the summer of 2016 and left non-league Horley Town to sign a three-year Highbury deal.

He barely got a sniff under then boss Uwe Rosler and was loaned to Carlisle twice, though he has seized his chance since returning last month and scored his first Fleetwood goal to seal victory at Burton Albion last Saturday.

Nadesan’s contract runs out in the summer and he said: “I’ve been speaking to the gaffer and to my agent.

“We are in talks but we we’ll just see where it comes to before the end of the season.”

Nadesan is grateful to Barton for selecting him after his nine-goal stint in Cumbria this season.

Speaking about his wait for a chance, the striker said: “It was a bit frustrating. The first year I didn’t think I’d be playing because it was about coming from non-league and developing, doing what the manager says and learning.

“The second year was tough under Uwe Rosler. He did not see me playing and I went on loan to Carlisle.

“I did well there and now in the third year the gaffer seems to be taking me in.

“That second loan spell at Carlisle opened his eyes. He can see I am the good player he thought I was. Now I’m starting and coming off the bench. Making an impact is a good feeling.”

But Nadesan never doubted he had made the right choice. He said: “The first two years were hard but I always felt I’d made the right decision.

“Fleetwood is a great club, with great staff and players. All of the surroundings and the great facilities were all about developing me since I have been here.

“I feel like year after year I have been getting better and learning.”