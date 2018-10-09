Ash Eastham: Hard work paying off at both ends for Fleetwood Town

He got to try out his Alan Shearer-style celebration after opening his goal account at Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town defender Ash Eastham is pleased the dead-ball work is paying off.

Eastham said Town have been working hard on set-pieces after he nodded home a Ross Wallace corner from the left, James Wallace having earlier headed in an Ash Hunter corner from the right in the 4-0 win.

And Eastham was pleased the hard work with coach Steve Eyre on the training pitch paid off at the Keepmoat.

He said: “We work on it a hell of a lot. Steve Eyre will be thankful that they are starting to pay off because he works tirelessly with the lads.

“They work on different combinations, different scenarios, weaknesses of the opposition.

“I think they felt we were going to play short on the corners we scored from.

“It was a great ball in from Ross and I just thought, ‘I’m going to fight with the centre-half and I fancy myself to get this.

It was a nice finish in the bottom corner. I ran off with the Shearer celebration and left it at that.”

Skipper Craig Morgan returned after injury to partner Eastham in the second half as Nathan Sheron moved over to the right flank.

It was Town’s first clean sheet since the 0-0 draw with Charlton in August, with Morgan injured just minutes into Town’s next game against Sunderland.

Town may face Rochdale in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight with a new-look back four, with James Husband limping off on Saturday and head coach Joey Barton expected to rest some of his key men.

Eastham (below) added: “Clean sheets are what we pride ourselves on as a back four.

“It has been frustrating because it felt that in a lot of the games recently we have been so close to it, conceding late against Wycombe, Accrington and Rochdale. But we have to stick to the basics.

“Clint Hill works tireleslly with the back four and it is on days like Saturday that the hard work pays off.

“In the opening weeks of the season it felt like we had a solid back four.

“Morgs unfortunately got injured, then a few other lads. It happened to Hubby but you have got to be versatile in football. Anything can happen to any of us at any moment.

“Fortunately the manager has put a squad together that is not rigid – we are very versatile.

“We have players who can play in different positions and in different formations.

“Fortunately the manager can spot how we can adjust and take on the opposition.”