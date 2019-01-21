Ash Eastham: Black eye won't keep me out of Fleetwood's big match at Wimbledon

He was in the wars at Rochdale but Fleetwood Town centre-half Ash Eastham says a whack to the face will not stop him featuring at AFC Wimbledon tonight (7.45pm).

Eastham, 27, suffered the blow in the opening stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Spotland.

But the defender played on and vows a bit of bruising will not stop him playing at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in south London this evening.

Eastham said: ”I went up for a header with big Calvin Andrew and James Wallace was in front of me. I managed to whack the back of his head somehow.

“He has the biggest head in the club, so it is not the best of heads to hit. It is just a little shiner and I will be all right for Wimbledon.

“The manager asked me straight away if I felt fine to stay on and I did. It is just a whack on the face.”

Town were last night still awaiting the result of their appeal following Lewie Coyle’s red card at Spotland.

The full-back was sent off for a foul on Joseph Raffery in the 54th minute, when Town were 1-0 up.

Town hope to get the card and suspension rescinded .

Eastham praised the fans for their support at Rochdale and said the 205-strong Cod Army helped Town’s 10 men to cling on after Ian Henderson levelled in the 76th minute.

And he hopes 12th-placed Town can climb the table and reward the fans.

He added: “They will be massive. I was gutted for them at the end of the game.

“They stayed right until the end. Even though we were up against it with 10 men, they were still inging.

“They will be important for us going forward because we all need to be pulling in one direction.

“Hopefully at the back end of the season we can give them something to be really proud of and be back up towards the top of the table.”