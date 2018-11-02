Andy Pilley expects higher clubs to target Fleetwood Town's Ash Hunter in transfer window

Ash Hunter has taken League One by storm this season and Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley would be surprised if higher division clubs did not come knocking in January.

Hunter has 12 assists in 15 league games, two of them in last weekend’s 3-2 derby win over Blackpool.

Despite being only 23, Hunter is the longest-serving player at Highbury, having signed from non-league Ilkeston in January 2015.

He penned a new three- year deal in March, leaving Fleetwood in a strong position if any bids for the attacker are made in the New Year.

Pilley says Hunter is one of the stand-out players in the division, but he believes head coach Joey Barton has many others at his disposal as Town prepare to visit Gillingham tomorrow.

The chairman told The Gazette: “I would be very surprised if people are not interested in the likes of Ash Hunter.

“I think we have got some outstanding young players who are the stand-out players of this league right now,

“I’d put Ash up there as one of the best in this league and again he is only going to get better.”

As Town brace themselves for offers for some of their star men in the next window, Pilley explained the club’s change of approach over its own recruitment.

Town have opted to bring in seasoned professionals as well as young players like Hunter in the hope that the know-how of experienced signings will aid their young guns.

Pilley said: “I think what we have really done is focused more on winning games.

“We always wanted to win games but maybe there was also a lot of focus on signing young players.

“We think we should have more of a mix, a blend of experienced players as well as some younger players.”