Alfreton Town 1 Fleetwood Town 4: PLAYER RATINGS

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 4-1 FA Cup win at Alfreton Town.

Cairns 7 His 100th game for the club but the goal he conceded could have been stopped. The keeper beaten by the deviation of the ball from Sinnott's set-piece, got a palm to the ball and should have done better. But made some great saves throughout the game.

Coyle 7: Alfreton's attacks became more potent as soon as he was brought off which says it all. Great work to tee up Madden for the first goal.

Eastham 7 Back with a bang after his mistake at Gillingham. A huge block to thwart Chettle when the game was locked at 3-1. Captain's armband and a skipper's performance. Defence a bit wobbly towards the end of the second half but soon settled.

Bolger 7 Marked his return to the side with an impressive first half performance, cleared everything in his path with some no nonsense defending. Shakier second half, a few errors as the half progressed.

Husband 7 Strong in both attack and defence. Some great link-up play with Ash Hunter on that left flank.

Sheron 7 He's only 21 but played with the composure of a seasoned professional. Adapted again to positional changes from defensive midfield, to centre half then right back. Looked strongest in midfield.

Holt 7 Key in Town's possession play, made his mark in the middle of the park and continues to be an attacking outlet, just needs more end product and faded in the second half.

R Wallace 7 A great cross in for Garner for the final goal. Integral in Fleetwood's attacking play, linking defence and attack.

Hunter 7 Took his goal well and won the penalty. Always a threat for Town and adaptable, moving to wing-back when asked.

Madden 8 Only blot on his performance was that he probably should have left Alfreton with more than just two goals. Back into the starting line-up and now on eight for the season. An asset to this side.

Burns 7 A threat on the right flank, good link-up play with Coyle but faded in the second half.

Dempsey on for Hunter 81 7 Helped Town settle back into the game after a rocky 20 minutes or so. Helped them stamp their authority back on the game.

Garner on for Burns 66 7 Off the bench and netted his first goal for the club. A really lively cameo.

J Wallace on for Coyle 62 6: Easing his way back from a hamstring injury, did not make a huge impact.