Alfreton Town 1 Fleetwood Town 4: MATCH REPORT

Fleetwood Town booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup thanks to a 4-1 win at National League North side Alfreton.

Goals from Paddy Madden and Ash Hunter saw the League One side cruise into a 2-0 lead.

Madden made it three from the penalty spot after Hunter was felled but Jordan Sinnott lead a late Alfreton fight-back, his free-kick making it 3-1.

But Ged Garner netted his first ever Fleetwood goal to make it 4-1 and clinch a place in the second round.

Barton made two changes from the 3-0 defeat at Gillingham with Ched Evans and Craig Morgan making way for Cian Bolger and Paddy Madden.

And Madden made an immediate impact on his return to the starting line-up blasting home Lewie Coyle's cross from the right in the 13th minute.

It was far too easy for Barton's League One side in the opening stages.

Alfreton asked questions with a long throw but Town answered with aplomb as the restored Bolger cleared with ease.

And as the National League North side pushed up Town stung on the counter Madden releasing Hunter to steam one on one and roll the ball past Ramsbottom in the 20th minute.

Madden should have made it three in the dying stages of the first half, nodding an Ash Hunter centre from the right off target.

Bolger was on hand to ensure Town took a two goal cushion into the break, the centre half making a strong block to thwart Jordan Sinnott as he made an impressive return to the back line.

Madden had his second in the 60th minute after Hunter won a penalty. The Town attacker was tripped after playing a neat one-two with James Husband, Madden firing the subsequent spot-kick home.

Fleetwood looked to be in control but Alfreton had not read the script as they staged a late fight back.

It was keeper Alex Cairns' 100th game for the club but he will not want to watch back the footage of Alfreton's 70th minute effort. Jordan Sinnott's free-kick looked to be flying harmlessly into his path but a late deviation in flight saw the shot-stopper palm the ball into his own net.

That goal galvanised the hosts as substitute Callum Chettle asked questions. Eastham was on hand to make a brave block to stop him bundling the ball into an empty net with Cairns making a smart stop after the sub diverted Peniket's cross from the right towards goal.

Though Fleetwood survived that mini fight-back with Ged Garner netting his first competitive goal for the first team, the 19-year-old glancing home Ross Wallace's cross from the right.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle (J Wallace, 60), Eastham, Bolger, Husband, R Wallace, Holt, Sheron, Hunter (Dempsey, 81), Burns (Garner, 66), Madden. Subs not used: P Jones, Long, Taylor, Biggins.

Alfreton: Ramsbottom, Clackstone, Wilde, Johnson, Riley, Shiels, Bateson, Hotte, Peniket, Sinnott, Clarke (Chettle, 62). Subs not used: Platt, Nicholson, Bacon, Gowling.