AFC Wimbledon 0 Fleetwood Town 3: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 3-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.
Alex Cairns 7
Barely anything to do for the Town shot-stopper.
Wes Burns 8
A new right back role for the Town forward. Looked like he had been playing there all his life. Stopped crosses, made tackles and a threat going forward.
Ash Eastham 7
Another warrior-like performance form the centre-half. Deserved his clean sheet.
Craig Morgan 8
Put his body on the line and made some key blocks and headers to help Town to a clean sheet. One of his best games.
James Husband 8
Probably his best game in a Fleetwood shirt. Strong defensively and on the attack. A fine performance,
James Wallace 8
That ball to Burns for the Evans second was sublime. Made his mark on the game and grabbed it by the scruff of the neck.
Ross Wallace 8
Finally showing his Championship class. Some delightful balls and chips. Making his mark.
Jason Holt 7
Impressed in the first half. Busy on the ball but gave the ball away and missed the ball a couple of times in his own half just before he came off. Tired.
Paddy Madden 7
Deserved a goal. A constant threat but could have done better with some of his chances.
Ched Evans 8
Back in the side and back with a bang. Deserved a hat-trick but positioning was top notch.
Ashley Nadesan 7
His third start, should have got his goal, a big miss at the end of the first half.
Ash Hunter on for Nadesan 81 - 6
Did his talking on the pitch having been benched for the last couple of weeks. A rare header, proved his point.
Biggins on for Holt 76 - 6
A neat cameo at the end. Solid.
Nathan Sheron on for Burns 86 - 5
Not enough time to make an impact