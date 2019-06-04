Fleetwood Town double wedding this summer as Ash Eastham prepares to tie knot

Fleetwood Town defender Ashley Eastham will report to pre-season training on June 26 as a married man as he revealed his plans for the summer.

The centre-half, 27, is following in the footsteps of head coach Joey Barton by getting married during the close-season.

Eastham was looking forward to some time off, but after signing a fresh contract he is relishing the 2019/20 season and is hoping to play a vital role once again under boss Barton.

Asked about his summer plans, he answered: “I will have two or three weeks off with the family and I’m looking forward to getting married this summer. That should be good.

“We will have a couple of weeks off and then it is drive and focus on next season.

“I was delighted to sign a new contract for the next two seasons, and I want to be a mainstay and a vital part to this team to hopefully get this club to the next level.”