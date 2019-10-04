Fleetwood Town defender Harry Souttar targets a clean sheet against Ipswich Town

Harry Souttar is looking to build on the clean sheet Fleetwood Town picked up against Shrewsbury Town last week as they meet Ipswich Town tomorrow.

Highbury’s visitors currently boast two strikers with five goals already in James Norwood and Kayden Jackson but Souttar is hoping more clean sheets will be kept – starting on Saturday.

He said: “We’ve only got two this season, which is probably the only downside that we’ve had.

“We’d obviously like more – hopefully that starts on Saturday – but I’d take the three points over a clean sheet on Saturday.

“We’ve just got to play our game. We’re at home, we’ve got a great home record, they’re coming to our place and we’re going to show what we can do.

“We don’t really need to get carried away with it. It’s a game of football that we believe that we can win.

“There will be big hype around the game because it’s first versus third but we’re going into it like it’s any other football match and we know what dangers we can pose with some of the boys in our team.”

There may be a few surprise packages in League One this season but Souttar is unsurprised with the early make-up of the table.

He said: “You’ve got to look at how wide open the league is this year, and to be fair, last year as well.

“Everyone is in their position in the league because of what they’ve done, there’s no luck about it.

“Over the course of 11 or 12 games is when the league starts to settle down.

“We’ve got a right to be in this position but we’ve got to keep going, it’s only early days.

“One thing that we’ve been working on this season especially is getting more goals from other areas of the park.

“We’ve started well with goals; Danny Andrew’s got two, Jimmy’s (Dunne) got a couple, (Peter) Clarke’s got one, I’ve got one and Coyley’s (Lewie Coyle) got about four or five assists.

“There are goals there; it is something we work on and we do look to see where we can get goals from.”