Fleetwood Town confirm signing of Shaun Rooney as Scott Brown makes first signing

Fleetwood Town have made their first signing of the Scott Brown era as they have completed a deal for defender Shaun Rooney.

By Tom Sandells
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 4:04 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 5:28 pm

Rooney joins the club on a free transfer, signing a two-year-deal subject to international clearance once the transfer window opens

Usually a right wing back, Rooney was victorious and scored in both cup finals for St Johnstone last season as well as in both legs of this season’s relegation play-off.

The 25-year-old was much sought after this summer, with Kilmarnock interested and Championship Rotherham United also rumoured to be taking a look at the new Town man.

New Fleetwood Town man Shaun Rooney celebrates at full time after a St Johnstone win.

Rooney has vast experience in Scotland, having played across the top three tiers. He has spent the last two seasons in the Scottish Premiership, making 50 appearances.

However he becomes Scott Brown’s first signing as Fleetwood Town head coach and he will not be the last as the summer’s rebuild continues.

