Fleetwood Town confirm signing of Shaun Rooney as Scott Brown makes first signing

Rooney joins the club on a free transfer, signing a two-year-deal subject to international clearance once the transfer window opens

Usually a right wing back, Rooney was victorious and scored in both cup finals for St Johnstone last season as well as in both legs of this season’s relegation play-off.

The 25-year-old was much sought after this summer, with Kilmarnock interested and Championship Rotherham United also rumoured to be taking a look at the new Town man.

New Fleetwood Town man Shaun Rooney celebrates at full time after a St Johnstone win.

Rooney has vast experience in Scotland, having played across the top three tiers. He has spent the last two seasons in the Scottish Premiership, making 50 appearances.