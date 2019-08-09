Fleetwood Town coach Clint Hill hopes to get one over on AFC Wimbledon

Clint Hill says Fleetwood Town are prepared for Saturday’s game with ‘bogey’ team AFC Wimbledon.

Hill’s former QPR coach, Wally Downes, guided the Dons to safety last season, having taken over when they were in the relegation zone.

Downes’ predecessor, Neal Ardley, had steered them to an opening day 1-0 victory over Town at Highbury.

Downes was then in charge when they knocked Town out of the FA Cup in January, only for Joey Barton’s players to gain revenge in the league that same month.

They go into Saturday’s game, aiming to build upon their 3-1 opening day win at Peterborough United.

Hill said: “They were a bogey team at home for us last year.

“I think we went to their place and played well but the other games did not go well.

“We know what they are about. They will be very organised and have a good bit of legs in their team; quite quick, motivated.

“Possibly a 5-3-2 so it will be difficult for us but, every game in this league, you need to prepare for because teams want to come at you; especially the more successful you are they come at you so we just set our stall out.”

Nathan Sheron is back in contention after missing the Peterborough trip through suspension.

New signing Ched Evans is also in contention while there is better news concerning Kyle Dempsey, Craig Morgan, Macauley Southam-Hales and Matt Gilks, all of whom are presently on the road to recovery.

“Touch wood we are OK,” Hill revealed.

“We pretty much came out of the game on Saturday and the (Blackpool) friendly with no kind of injuries.

“The lads who have the shirt at the minute, at the moment it’s theirs.

“Dempsey has trained the last few days and feels really good so everyone is back on the mend and on the grass.

“No-one is in that treatment room which is good.

“They will probably be a week or two weeks away from actually trying to start games.

“Other than that everyone is really good.”