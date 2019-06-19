Fleetwood Town chief executive Steve Curwood elected on to the EFL Board

Fleetwood Town chief executive Steve Curwood has been elected on to the EFL Board for the coming season.

Curwood is one of two directors from Sky Bet League One clubs on the board. There are three from Championship clubs and one from League Two.

Jez Moxey of Burton Albion is the other representative of English football’s third tier.

Curwood is also one of six on the FA Council.

The other club representatives on the Board are Mark Ashton (Bristol City), Nigel Howe (Reading), Stephen Pearce (Derby County) and John Nixon (Carlisle United).