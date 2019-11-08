Fleetwood Town call off Portsmouth match due to international call-ups

Fleetwood’s League One visit to Portsmouth has been postponed at Town’s request because three of their players will be on international duty this month.

The game was due to take place at Fratton Park a week on Saturday but will now be rearranged.

Harry Souttar and Dan Mooney have already been called up for national service, while goalkeeper Billy Crellin is also expected to be selected for England Under-20s.

Centre-half Souttar will be off to Amman with Australia to face Jordan in a World Cup qualifier.

The on-loan Stoke defender will be looking to add to the three goals he scored in his first two senior internationals last month against Nepal and Chinese Taipei.

Forward Mooney has been called up by Wales U21s for their European Championship qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Wrexham.

England’s Young Lions will be in action away to Portugal and at home to Iceland this month, with Crellin expected to be named in the squad.

Joey Barton’s Fleetwood now have two long-distance League One fixtures to rearrange, having seen their match at Sunderland postponed by the Black Cats during the previous international break last month.

Sunderland postponed their game with Town at a time when they were faltering and Fleetwood flying.

But with Town finding consistency away from home hard to come by, this may be a good opportunity for Barton’s side to regroup.

Following last Saturday’s defeat at Bolton, Town’s only other league game this month is at home to Tranmere Rovers on November 23.

One Fleetwood player who won’t have wanted a quiet month after an outstanding October was forward Paddy Madden.

The striker was shortlisted for the Sky Bet League One player of the month award after scoring four goals in three league starts, including his first hat-trick in English football against Burton Albion, but he missed out on the prize which has gone to fellow frontman Ian Henderson of Rochdale.

Town head to National League Barnet for a lunchtime kick-off in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday and boss Barton wants to see an improved performance away from Highbury.

Barton said:“If I could go out there and do it for them I would!

“At Barnet I expect a response, as I always do. If we don’t, then we’ll be dumped out of the FA Cup.”