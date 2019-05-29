Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton to welcome old club Burnley this pre-season

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton will pit his wits against former manager Sean Dyche as it was confirmed that Premier League side Burnley will visit Highbury this pre-season.

Town will host the Clarets on Tuesday July 23 (7.45pm k.o).

Barton had two spells at Turf Moor from 2015-16 and in 2017.

The midfielder would end his career at Dyche's Burnley as he took on the head coach role once his ban from football for breaching FA betting regulations came to an end last summer.

It is the first time Barton will test his managerial skills against Dyche and the announcement completes Town's home schedule.

The club are yet to announce their two opponents for the pre-season trip to Portugal.

But one is expected to be Championship opposition.

Barton's side will start with a game at National League side Wrexham on Friday July 5 (7:30pm k.o)

Barton's League One side then fly out for a pre-season training camp in Portugal on the Sunday.

They will play two games in the Algarve on Tuesday July 9 and Saturday July 13 but the teams are yet to be revealed.

Town then head to League Two side Port Vale on Wednesday July 17 (7:30pm k.o) before taking on old boss Steven Pressley's League Two Carlisle United on Saturday July 20 (3pm k.o).

Last season Fleetwood did not have any home friendlies due to the Alfie Boe concert at Highbury.

But this pre-season they will end with a tough double header at home to Premier League and Championship opposition.

Town host Burnley on Tuesday July 23 before ending with a clash at home to Championship side PNE on Saturday July 27 (3pm k.o).

July 5: Wrexham (A) July 9: TBA (Portugal) July 13: TBA (Portugal) July 17 Port Vale (A) July 20 Carlisle (A) July 23 Burnley (H) July 27 PNE (H)