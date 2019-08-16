Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says Ched Evans will not be rushed into his plans

Joey Barton says he will not rush Ched Evans into the match day squad until his new signing is fully fit.

The striker joined Town permanently last week but is yet to feature for his new club, for whom he scored 18 times last season.

With Town travelling to Doncaster Rovers on the back of back-to-back league wins over Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon, Barton says there is no need to rush Evans back.

He can concentrate on building up his fitness with Barton having Conor McAleny, Paddy Madden, Ash Hunter, Wes Burns and Josh Morris at his disposal.

Barton said: “Ched just needs a period of time training. He is in full training, but with his situation at Sheffield United, he found himself in the group Chris Wilder spoke about that he wanted to leave the club.

“Our lads have worked really hard, got minutes in the tank and Ched has missed out on that so we have to be right by him and get him 100 per cent fit before we make him available for the team because the team is playing so well and there is less pressure on accelerating that process.”