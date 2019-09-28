Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton ready for the test posed by Shrewsbury Town

Joey Barton is focusing on how his side can play to disrupt Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

Barton is hoping the quality he has at his disposal will be enough to overpower Shrewsbury and the plans they have in place for his visiting side.

“We’ve got a really tricky fixture on Saturday because Shrewsbury on their home patch are a tough side to play against and we really need to go and give a good account of ourselves,” he said.

“No disrespect to Shrewsbury; we focus on the opposition and we analyse them, we look at ways we can cause them problems and hurt them.

“But sometimes you just have to focus on your team, lots of the stuff we do is on our team; how we make our team better, how we deal with problems.

“It’s a nice position to be in as a coach when you know that if our players turn up and we play at – or near to – our potential, it makes it very difficult for the opposition to implement their game plan and do what they want to do.

“That will be the game for us on Saturday and it’ll be a tough game and one we’re focused on.”

Despite the strength that League One possesses, with a couple of Town’s recent rivals facing high ranking opposition in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Barton believes Fleetwood are a ‘proper’ team in the division.

However, despite their good start, it may all be for nothing if they do not overcome Shrewsbury at New Meadow on Saturday, according to Cod Army boss.

He said: “You look at our last two home league fixtures and you see Oxford beat West Ham 4-0 during the week and you see Rochdale take Man United, at Old Trafford, to penalties with virtually the same team.

“We’ve been telling our lads we think we’re a proper team, we think we have a real chemistry building here.

“And there will be eight or 10 of us in League One this season who at this stage are thinking along similar lines.

“But you’ve got to go out and earn it every week.

“The first nine games are obsolete if we don’t turn up and perform at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

“That’s the mindset here, it’s one game at a time, one challenge at a time to overcome.”