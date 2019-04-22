Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton left frustrated by Fleetwood Town's 'stupid' mistakes in their 2-1 defeat at Blackpool

Joey Barton was left frustrated by Fleetwood Town's 'stupid' mistakes as they slipped to a last-gasp derby defeat at Blackpool.

Town fell behind in the 31st minute as Jay Spearing swept home from the penalty spot after Nya Kirby was ruled to have been fouled by James Husband.

Ched Evans nodded home Ash Hunter's left-footed cross in the 38th minute but the tide turned in the 72nd minute when Town were reduced to 10-men.

Nathan Sheron was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Matty Virtue.

The Seasiders then went on to clinch the three points in injury time when Armand Gnanduillet's effort cannoned off the post and back to Nathan Delfouneso who bundled the ball home.

And Barton was disappointed to lose the game at the death.

He said: "It is disappointing due to the manner of it.

"We've scored a number of late equalisers certainly over recent weeks.

"We know the jubilation of a last minute goal especially in a derby when it is a winner.

"We just cannot make these mistakes.

"We have given a stupid penalty away again.

just dangling a foot, I do think the lad has dived, he has thrown himself to the ground and obviously he has given the referee a decision to make.

"He finds in Blackpool's favour on that.

"On the red card I will have to watch it back but from my view it looked like a good firm challenge.

"Nowadays you cannot make those tackles anymore. Those days are gone.

"Again we give the referee a decision to make and he decides to send him from the pitch.

"Before that I thought we were miles the better side.

"The only side trying to play football.

"Fair play to Blackpool I don't think that is a footballing pitch.

"It is a back to front pitch really, we have dealt with that all afternoon it was about going long and picking up the seconds.

"We knew that coming into the game.

"Obviously the disappointing thing is that we have not managed to get any points albeit being the better side until the sending off."