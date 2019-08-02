Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton is praised by Peterborough United counterpart for his work in the transfer market

He’s just splashed nearly £2m on strikers but Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson praised Fleetwood Town’s recruitment of free agent pair Paul Coutts and Danny Andrew.

Barton is yet to spend this summer, having raided the free transfer market to sign the out-of-contract duo from Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield United.

The duo both had spells at Peterborough with Coutts also managed by Ferguson at Preston North End and Andrew serving under him at Doncaster.

“He’s recruited well in the summer, including two very good players in Danny Andrew and Paul Coutts, who I know very well,” Ferguson said.

“Josh Morris is a good signing as well.They will be a real handful, especially if they get another striker in.”

As well as Andrew, Coutts and Morris, Barton has also recruited Peter Clarke and Matt Gilks, in addition to loanees Jordan Rossiter, Lewie Coyle and Harry Souttar.

Having praised Town’s summer shopping, Ferguson was also keen to highlight their ability to change formation.

Town have favoured a 4-3-3 and 3-5-2 so far in pre-season, and for Ferguson, the ability to switch is something he will keep an eye on.

He said: “Joey Barton will have a successful managerial career.

“He tweaks his formations cleverly and that’s something we will have to look out for on Saturday.

“And Joey won’t be afraid to make the tough decisions that all managers have to make.”

While a striker remains top of Barton’s shopping list, the Posh’s new signings Mohamed Eisa and Ivan Toney – who cost a combined fee in the region of £1.8m – are expected to make their debuts against Town.

Peterborough are considered one of the favourites for promotion but Ferguson is predicting a wide open season with teams other than the obvious choices of Portsmouth and Sunderland in contention.

“I reckon Lincoln will have a good season,” Ferguson added. “They have momentum, they are used to winning games and they have a good manager (Danny Cowley) who has been there a long time which helps.”