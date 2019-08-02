Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton hopes the fans have something to cheer about this season.

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton wants to see the ‘spirit of Sunderland’ from the Cod Army this season as he says the fans can be key to a successful League One campaign.

Barton, chairman Andy Pilley, midfielder Paul Coutts, attacker Ash Hunter and CEO Steve Curwood all took part in a fans forum on Thursday night.

The exclusive event for season ticket holders was a chance for the fans to ask questions to the panel.

Barton wants to see a support like that when they beat Sunderland at Highbury in April but also stressed the players must also provide them with the belief.

He said: “I think they have shown, when they have turned up in their numbers, that it has tended to go hand in hand with a real good performance from us.

“I think Bradford away, a really good team performance, your Scunthorpe, Doncaster and the big games we have had at home.

“I thought Sunderland, they were superb; obviously the Blackpool game which everyone will be up for.

“But that Sunderland game, late in the season, they came to town with a full contingent.

“But I felt our fans in the end drove our team on to believe we could win that game and we have to foster that belief in them.

“You build it and they will come. That is my motto.

“It is on us to play the right type of football to make sure everyone is trying to be at Highbury from the Fylde coast on Saturday afternoon if we can.”