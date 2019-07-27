Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has the utmost respect for Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton has spelled out his admiration for Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche.

The two men shared the touchline on Tuesday when Town were beaten 2-0 by their visitors to Highbury.

Having ended his playing career at Turf Moor, Barton was keen to tap into Dyche’s experience after becoming Town head coach last year.

He said: “I know the culture there. Last year, my first in management, I thought Dychey would be brilliant to lean on when we were having a little wobble, ‘how do I do this better?’

“But, to be fair, we started really well and they didn’t, so I ended up counselling him for the first couple of months!

“I said surely this should be the other way round, you should be picking me up on a Monday morning!

“He’s a good friend of mine, someone who was my manager and I have an awful lot of respect for.

“I made friends for life, that isn’t always the case in football, and when you do get that, it usually means you’ve been involved in a special team.

“I have to call him gaffer, because he is my gaffer, but he’s a top man, he doesn’t insist on it, but I think he’d be a bit put out if I didn’t call it him!”

Barton had two spells as a player at Turf Moor either side of a short period with Rangers.

Despite playing for clubs including Manchester City, Newcastle United, Marseille and Queens Park Rangers Barton acknowledged how much he enjoyed his spell at Turf Moor.

He said: “I loved it, probably the best 18 months of my career. Went in, in the Championship, and then coming with my tail between my legs after a chastening experience up in Glasgow.

“It felt like I’d never been away, it’s one of those clubs where it just worked.

“I played for some great clubs, but the most favourable bit was Burnley, and I was lucky my last game as a professional was Burnley versus Man United at Turf Moor in the Premier League, although I should have taken out (Anthony) Martial on halfway – the gaffer always reminds me of that!

“But to go out against that level of players; some players get dragged off embarassing themselves in front of two men an a dog on a Sunday.

“I was lucky I got embarassed in front of 20,000 trying to chase Anthony Martial, which wasn’t the wisest decision, because he’s very, very quick, and I’m not.”