Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton hails subs’ impact during Wycombe Wanderers draw

Joey Barton praised the “massive” impact made by his Fleetwood substitutes against Wycombe Wanderers and says the bench will be key to Town’s success this season.

Ross Wallace entered the fray when Jack Sowerby limped off before half-time in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw

In the second half, Ash Eastham came off the bench for his first appearance of the season and Ash Hunter replaced Danny Andrew, setting up Paddy Madden’s last-gasp equaliser.

Eastham replaced Peter Clarke, who Barton feared could pick up a second yellow card, and the Town boss said: “After Gilo (Matt Gilks) made the save, Ash Eastham’s follow-up has won us a point.

“Ash Hunter comes on, whips in a ball that gets Paddy his 100th league goal.

“And it is Ross Wallace who plays the ball to Hunter, so the bench played a massive part.

“That is how we will be successful with our squad – not with 11 players because this league is too relentless to have 11 players.

“You have to be an incredibly lucky manager to have the same 11 week in, week out.

“We are happy with a point because we could easily have had none. We kept scrapping, kept fighting.

“The fans stayed with us and we get a good point. Seven points and we rock into another game with Accrington.”