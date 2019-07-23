Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton explains the absence of Dean Marney

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton has explained the reason for Dean Marney’s absence ahead of tonight’s game against Burnley.

The 35-year-old, who joined Town last summer, has not returned for pre-season training at Poolfoot Farm this time around.

Barton, a former team-mate of Marney during his time at Turf Moor, said: “I have not seen Dean Marney.

“He has been away from the club, he has some personal issues that he is resolving at this moment.

“For us, family is the most important thing and I don’t think you can play good football if the personal side is not where it needs to be.

“Dean is working hard on that and we have got to support him as much as we can to find that process.”

However, although Barton expects Ash Hunter to return to action this week, Jack Sowerby, Kyle Dempsey and Craig Morgan are still in the treatment room.

All four picked up injuries in Portugal, while a dead leg saw Danny Andrew miss Saturday’s game at Carlisle United.

Barton said: “We have a couple who picked up niggles when we were out in Portugal.

“Jack Sowerby, Kyle Dempsey, Craig Morgan; they are all progressing nicely.

“Jack and Kyle are slightly ahead of Morgs, they are only a couple of weeks away.

“Ash got a kick on his ankle; we need to get minutes into him – unfortunately him and Coyley (Lewie Coyle) had a coming together in terms of a challenge in training.

“Fortunately, after an X-ray, it is absolutely fine but hopefully he will be involved against Burnley on Tuesday.

“Danny Andrew has got a dead leg; if we’d have played on Sunday he would have had a chance.

“He tried to train on Friday, was in discomfort and at this stage, we do not want to risk a player who has a bit of discomfort. He will be fine.”