Fleetwood to visit Barnet in FA Cup

Barnet defeated Potters Bar in a replay to earn the right to host Fleetwood Town next month
Fleetwood Town will visit National League club Barnet in the first round of the FA Cup.

The north London club beat Potters Bar Town 3-1 in last night's fourth qualifying round replay.

Potters Bar of the Isthmian League, who had earned the replay with a last-minute equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw, took the lead at The Hive but were pegged back by half-time and the former Football League club netted twice more in the second half.

Barnet's only win in their previous eight games was a 4-0 victory at AFC Fylde at the start of the month. They stand 10th in the National League.

The Bees will face Fleetwood on the weekend of November 8-10.