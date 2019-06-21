Fleetwood signing Josh Morris inspired by Joey Barton as he dreams of Premier League

Josh Morris thinks the Cod Army will see an improved version of the player he was during his loan spells at Highbury – and the winger revealed he has not given up hope of playing in Premier League.

Morris, who rejoined Town from Scunthorpe United on a two-year deal this week, will battle it out for a starting spot when Town kick-off their 2019-20 League One season at Peterborough United on Saturday August 3.

But first he will link-up with his new team-mates for the first time next Wednesday, when pre-season training commences.

And when he pulls on a Town shirt again, Morris says the Cod Army will see a different player to the one who helped them win promotion from League Two in 2014 and then spent the whole of the following season at Highbury on loan from Blackburn Rovers.

The 27-year-old believes he is more mature and physical since he was last at Highbury. And he is raring to go with his new club.

Morris (below) said: “I think I’m a lot better than I was the last time. I’ve improved a lot with my maturity and physicality, and hopefully they can see the best of me from last time. I cannot wait to get started.”

Morris says Joey Barton inspires him and the Preston-born winger believes he could follow in his new boss’ footsteps by playing in the top-flight.

He said: “You look at the career he has had – he has played in the Premier League, and he has been there and done it.

“It is great to have a manager to look up to who has done that.

“He knows how to get there and that is where I want to get to one day if I can.”