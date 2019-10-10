Fleetwood defender Tom Souttar seeking senior Socceroos cap

he opportunity to represent Australia was too good to turn down for Fleetwood defender Harry Souttar.

The on-loan centre-half is currently with the Australia national team hoping to win his first senior cap.

Souttar travelled to Canberra after Saturday’ League One defeat by Ipswich Town to prepare for two World Cup qualifiers.

The Socceroos face Nepal in the Australian capital today and Chinese Taipai in Kaohsiung next Tuesday.

Souttar, who was born in Scotland and has an Australian mother, was also called up for last month’s qualifier against Kuwait but did not make the team.

The 20-year-old, on loan at Highbury from Stoke City, represented Scotland at junior levels.

He said: “Last time was my first call-up for the World Cup squad. There’s been a lot of people saying different opinions and stuff but I don’t really listen to it.

“I know what I want to do. I know what’s good for me and my family. I don’t pay too much attention to it.

“When the opportunity had arisen for me to go there, there was only going to be one decision from me.

“I know people might have different opinions on that but I don’t care too much.

“At the end of the day it’s my decision, my footballing career, so that’s why I took it.”