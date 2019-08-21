Fleetwood boss Joey Barton says loan to Chorley will be vital experience for keeper Billy Crellin

Joey Barton wants Billy Crellin to use the experience he will gain in his loan spell at Chorley to fight for a spot in the Fleetwood Town first team on his return.

READ MORE: Paddy Madden's last-gasp leveller for Fleetwood against Wycombe

The 19-year-old England Under-17, 18 and 19 international joined the Magpies on a youth loan deal last week.

Crellin will stay at Victory Park until November 3 to aid Jamie Vermiglio’s side while former Town keeper Matty Urwin recovers from a knee injury.

Crellin made his Chorley debut in a 4-1 defeat at Maidenhead on Saturday and Barton says the learning curve will be vital for his development.

And when the homegrown keeper returns to Highbury, Barton wants him to push number one Alex Cairns and experienced deputy Matt Gilks for a place in his League One side.

Asked how important Crellin’s loan would be for the teenager, Barton answered: “Hugely important.

“Billy has done well in and around the first team. We thought he just needs that little bit of experience, playing on a Saturday with three points on the line.

“Chorley have gone up a division themselves and it is a great experience for them.

“We hope he uses that to come back and push in our first team.

“If he learns he has got a fantastic opportunity to keep adding to what is already huge potential and develop into a future England international.”

Crellin was back at Fleetwood yesterday, playing for the Under-23s side beaten 2-0 by a Rangers XI at Poolfoot Farm.

Ched Evans played an hour for the Town side, while Craig Morgan also boosted his return to fitness.

Stephen Crainey’s U23s are building towards the forthcoming Central League season.