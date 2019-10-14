Fleetwood boss Joey Barton keeping a close eye on matches ... but not internationals

Joey Barton will be watching matches during Fleetwood Town’s enforced break but explained why the international fixtures aren’t at the top of his viewing list.

League One’s manager of the month had a blank weekend after Sunderland postponed their scheduled clash with Fleetwood due to international call-ups.

Barton said: “We didn’t really want the Saturday off but it is what it is. You have to accept the rules but we’ll get out – there will games to watch. But there’s no point me going to internationals because I can’t afford any of them (players) unless I go and watch Kosovo.

“Who am I going to bring to Fleetwood from Brazil or Argentina unless the chairman has won the Euro Millions and ain’t told me?

“But the League One and Two campaigns go on, so we will watch games. I can’t wait to get back (playing) but unfortunately we have to wait.”