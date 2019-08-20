Fleetwood boss Joey Barton hopeful Jordan Rossiter will be fit to face Wycombe after head injury

Joey Barton expects Rangers loanee Jordan Rossiter to recover from a head wound and feature in tonight’s home clash with Wycombe Wanderers (7.45pm).

READ MORE: Gethin Jones leaves Fleetwood by mutual consent

Rossiter cut his head during the celebrations which followed Conor McAleny’s opening goal in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

The midfielder was treated off the pitch for several minutes and returned with his head bandaged only to be substituted at half-time.

Rossiter has started all of Fleetwood’s four games so far this season and Town boss Joey Barton hopes he will be available this evening.

The head coach said: “We scored a goal and Jordan had to come off. He got a cut to his eye, which was caused in our celebration weirdly.

“He is off the pitch for a period and we did not get chance to enjoy our 1-0. In that period it was men against boys.

“He’s got a bit of a cut on the top of his head but hopefully it is nothing to worry about and he is available for selection.”

Striker Ched Evans, Town’s £250,000 signing from Sheffield United this month, travelled with the squad to Doncaster but was not considered fit enough to feature following a disrupted pre-season.

Barton says the forward is nearing selection but the Town boss is not short of attacking options, with Paddy Madden (two), Josh Morris (two) and Conor McAleny (one) all off the mark for the season.

Asked how far away Evans is, Barton said: “He’s getting there. Hopefully we will start to get him involved in the next couple of fixtures. Who knows?

“Paddy is scoring, good news; Conor is scoring, good news; Josh is getting his goals. We are just waiting on Wes Burns and Ash Hunter and we are firing on all cylinders.”

But Barton is keen to start collecting clean sheets after conceding three goals from set-pieces at the Keepmoat.

He added: “That is the challenge. We have that attacking part of the team – we have to keep that back door shut.

“The most frustrating thing is you deal with the set-piece danger but not with the second phase.

“Three second-phase goals – it is enough to make a manager’s hair fall out.”