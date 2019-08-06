Fleetwood boss Joey Barton delighted to secure number one target Ched Evans as Town fork out six-figure sum to sign the striker from Sheffield United

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton was delighted to secure number one target Ched Evans after Town splashed out a six-figure sum to secure the striker’s return to Highbury.

Evans, 30, enjoyed an 18-goal loan spell at Town last season and will wear the number nine shirt once again in the 2019-20 season.

The striker could make his debut in Town’s second game of the season at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

And Barton was pleased to see the deal completed as Town paid an undisclosed six-figure sum to sign Evans on a two-year deal. The club also have an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

And for Barton the Evans deal is a sign of what is being built at Town.

He said: “Ched has been our number one target all summer and to get the deal done is huge credit to everybody at the football club.

“Everyone saw the impact he had on and off the pitch last season, and I speak on behalf of the players and staff who are delighted to see him back at Fleetwood Town.

“To sign a player of Ched’s ability permanently is a real sign of what we’re building here, and we can’t wait to get him on to the pitch and scoring goals.”