Fit2Glow football lights up Blackpool Tower

Young footballers lit up Blackpool Tower Circus for the Fit2Glow Finals.

The glow football tournament run by Blackpool FC Community Trust involved primary school children from across the town, and the 2019 competition was even bigger and better than last year’s inaugural event.

The finals of this year’s Fit2Glow were held at the Tower Circus, which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, marking the first time football has ever been played within the Tower.

The six schools who had won their heats to earn places in the finals were: Baines Endowed, Moor Park, Westcliffe, St Cuthbert’s, St John Vianney and St Nicholas C of E, who emerged victorious.

The tournament involved fun five-a-side matches played in the dark, with the heats earlier this month contested between 33 teams representing 22 schools at three venues.

Using UV lights and fluorescent bibs, balls and accessories, the atmosphere was electric and all the children and spectators had an exciting morning within the historic circus ring.

BFCCT staged the tournament in partnership with Blackpool Tower, Visit Blackpool and the award winning Lightpool Festival.

Phil Holmes, Creative Lead of Lightpool said: “Lightpool Festival are proud to continue our partnership with BFCCT, building on the huge success of Fit2Glow in 2018.

“This unique concept offers a perfect mix of fun, sport and family activity in an innovative and fun-filled event. This year we engaged with even more schoolchildren and delivering the final in the world-famous Blackpool Tower Circus brought a touch of theatre and wonderment to the finalists.”

Naomi Duquesnay, teacher at the winning St Nicholas School, said: “It was another fantastic event- our favourite of the year! Both the tournament and the finals were very well organised and ran smoothly. The children loved every aspect of the event, especially the fluorescent bands.”

Rosie Newton, health education manager for Blackpool Football Club Community Trust, said: “The event was a huge success. Seeing all the children engaged and enjoying being physically active is amazing. We would like to thank all our partners for helping to make the whole tournament a success and special thanks to Blackpool Tower for allowing us to host the final in the Circus ring, an experience that will stay with the participants for many years to come.”

BFCCT would also like to thank Blackpool FC players Matty Virtue and Jack Sims for coming along to present St Nicholas with their trophy.

For more information about Blackpool FC Community Trust call call 01253 348 691 or visit its website (www.bfcct.co.uk) or social media platforms.