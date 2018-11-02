FC Rangers Under-15 defeat AFC Blackpool in our Youth League match of the week

There was no shortage of fine performances as FC Rangers recorded their second win of the season in the Blackpool and District Youth League’s Under-15 competition, 3-1 away to AFC Blackpool.

Having been without up to six players in the early weeks of the season, Rangers’ injury problems are finally easing and they produced a solid performance in their match at Collins Park.

Two strikes by front man Daniel James, his second an outstanding finish, gave the visitors a 2-0 cushion at half-time.

Any hopes of a comeback were dashed midway through the second period, when Taylor Fort’s cross-shot found the net.

AFC never stopped running or battling and their efforts were rewarded with a late consolation goal.

Luke Oliver scored it, running in to meet James Smith’s corner with a header into the top corner.

It meant there wasn’t to be a clean sheet for Rangers’ Finlay Best, the midfielder who had to play in goal for them because of the unavailability of a regular keeper.

He gave a solid performance and his efforts summed up the team spirit at Rangers.

Manager Jon Meadows said: “It was a good result with some excellent performances. It was very encouraging as we are starting to get players back after injury.

“We’ve made a solid start considering the injury problems, and with players getting back to fitness we’re hopeful for a successful remainder of the season.”

AFC had other opportunities but, on too many occasions, the final balls didn’t reach their target.

Caitlin Packer was outstanding in defence but AFC often struggled to move forward as a team when they had opportunities to build attacks from the back.

Manager Neil Truby said: “It’s our first season in the league and a big step up, so this season is a big learning curve as we try to improve.

“We’re coming up against quicker, more physical and better organised teams but playing them will improve us.

“It was a tough game but they were the better organised side and put their chances away.

Caitlin Packer was AFC Blackpool’s player of the match after a dominant display at centre-half in the first half and at left-back in the second. She hardly missed a tackle, repeatedly broke up play and was never afraid to put her foot on the ball.

Two-goal James stood out for Rangers. He led the line very well, worked tirelessly and was rewarded with his brace.