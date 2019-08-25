FC Halifax Town 4 AFC Fylde 1: Abject Coasters suffer another heavy defeat

AFC Fylde succumbed to their second significant defeat as they lost 4-1 at FC Halifax Town.

As expected with injuries and suspensions, Dave Challinor somewhat shuffled the Coasters’ pack, as Ryan Croasdale and Dan Bradley missed out.

There was a surprise announcement from the Coasters before kick-off, seeing former Kidderminster and Dundee midfielder Elton Ngwatala named among the substitutes after completing a move that afternoon.

The Coasters should have been ahead in the opening exchanges, as a short corner created an abundance of space for Matty Kosylo.

His cross found its way to Lewis Montrose, whose powerful volleyed effort was denied well by Sam Johnson, which gave the home side the chance to reset.

After controlling possession, they found the breakthrough just 11 minutes into the game.

Liam McAlinden was found in acres of space and didn’t need to be asked twice, dispatching his effort low into the bottom corner.

Despite Halifax looking a threat on the counter, Fylde enjoyed their best spell of the game, with Kurt Willoughby and Kosylo both snatching at chances.

The corner count kept creeping up, but they couldn’t amount to anything, and eventually the Shaymen capitalised on the Coasters’ forward position.

A lightning quick counter saw Tobi Sho-Silva played through in simple fashion, and despite the efforts of Kosylo, his low effort beat James Montgomery.

Fylde then grew back into the game and had something to show for it at the interval.

After winning a corner, Danny Rowe popped up in the box to take the ball off Montrose, touch it past a defender, and fire through a sea of bodies.

Nick Haughton replaced Willoughby at half-time in a bid to try and breach the Halifax back four, with Rowe reverting back to his central forward position.

However, it was the home side who started with the higher intensity, with Cameron King stinging Montgomery’s palms.

The warning signs were certainly there for Fylde, as McAlinden drifted past James Craigen and fired narrowly over.

This didn’t serve as the reminder it should have however, as just two minutes later, Cameron King was found in space, taking a touch before rifling home Halifax’s third.

Fylde didn’t respond in a direct enough manner, and despite plenty of opportunities from set-pieces, the game was over in the 73rd minute.

Michael Binnom-Williams was left unchecked as he made his way towards the Coasters’ box, taking a touch past Craigen before curling it into the top corner.

By this stage, the Coasters knew the game was over, and despite Rowe missing an opportunity late on, Fylde were deservedly beaten.

FC Halifax Town: Halifax: Johnson, Duckworth, Clarke, Brown, Binnom-Williams, Nolan, Staunton, McAlinden, C King (Earing 77), Allen (J King 65), Sho-Silva (MacDonald 82). Subs not used: Appleyard, Hanson.

AFC Fylde: Montgomery, Craigen, Duxbury, Byrne, Whitmore, Montrose, Yeates, Philliskirk, Kosylo, Willoughby, Rowe. Subs not used: Lavercombe, Jameson.

Referee: Declan Bourne.

Attendance: 1,913.