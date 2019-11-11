FA Cup second round draws for Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde

Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde have all been drawn against opposition from a lower division in the second round of the FA Cup.
In the first tie out of the bag, Blackpool were given a home draw against non-league Maidstone United of National League South .
Fresh from their trip to Barnet, Fleetwood head back to the south-east to face League Two club Crawley Town.
And AFC Fylde also face a long journey to Kingston-upon-Thames to face Kingstonian of the Isthmian League.
Emirates FA Cup second round draw:
Blackpool v Maidstone United
Harrogate Town or Portsouth v Altrincham
Shrewsbury or Bradford v Mansfield Town
Coventry City v Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
Kingstonian v AFC Fylde
Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe v Chichester City
Walsall or Darlington v Oxford United
Cambridge United or Exeter City v Yeovil or Hartlepool United
Stourbridge or Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra
Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United
Solihull Moors v Rotherham United
Sunderland or Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster
Wrexham or Rochdale v Boston United
Stevenage or Peterborough United v Dover Athletic
Oldham Athletic v Salford City or Burton Albion
Maldon and Tiptree v Grimsby Town or Newport County
Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town
Cheltenham or Swindon Town v Port Vale
Northampton Town v Notts County
Bristol Rovers or Bromley v Plymouth Argyle
Ties to be played over the weekend of November 29-December 1