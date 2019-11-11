FA Cup second round draws for Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde

Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde have all been drawn against opposition from a lower division in the second round of the FA Cup.

In the first tie out of the bag, Blackpool were given a home draw against non-league Maidstone United of National League South .

Fresh from their trip to Barnet, Fleetwood head back to the south-east to face League Two club Crawley Town.

And AFC Fylde also face a long journey to Kingston-upon-Thames to face Kingstonian of the Isthmian League.

Emirates FA Cup second round draw:

Blackpool v Maidstone United

Harrogate Town or Portsouth v Altrincham

Shrewsbury or Bradford v Mansfield Town

Coventry City v Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

Kingstonian v AFC Fylde

Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe v Chichester City

Walsall or Darlington v Oxford United

Cambridge United or Exeter City v Yeovil or Hartlepool United

Stourbridge or Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra

Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United

Solihull Moors v Rotherham United

Sunderland or Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster

Wrexham or Rochdale v Boston United

Stevenage or Peterborough United v Dover Athletic

Oldham Athletic v Salford City or Burton Albion

Maldon and Tiptree v Grimsby Town or Newport County

Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town

Cheltenham or Swindon Town v Port Vale

Northampton Town v Notts County

Bristol Rovers or Bromley v Plymouth Argyle

Ties to be played over the weekend of November 29-December 1