Ex-Liverpool, Leeds United, Newcastle, Sheff Utd and Juventus ace Ian Rush on Kop title dream

Kop idol Ian Rush believes the next month will hold the key to Liverpool’s hopes of winning a first title in 29 years.

The Anfield outfit are also chasing qualification for the knockout stages in the Champions League as Jurgen Klopp hunts a first trophy as Reds boss.

Liverpool visit Paris St Germain on Wednesday with their hopes of making the last 16 of the Champions League in the balance.

Klopp’s side then play eight games in December, including Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton, further home games against Manchester United and Arsenal, and a potentially-decisive Champions League clash with Napoli.

After that, Liverpool start 2019 by travelling to Premier League champions Manchester City on January 3 for a game that could determine the shape of the title race.

“It’s one hell of a month and after it we’ll know where we stand,” said Rush, the Reds’ record scorer with 346 goals between 1980 and 1996.

He also played for Juventus, Leeds United, Newcastle and Sheffield United.

“That’s where we’ll need our squad players if we’re going to be successful.

“I looked at our bench against Fulham the other week and it looked really strong.

“There were some great players on the bench and I think that’s the difference from last season. We’ve got players that can come on and win games now.”

Unbeaten Liverpool have made their best start to a Premier League campaign with 33 points from 13 games, yet still trail leaders City by two points.