Ex-Blackpool skipper Andy Taylor wants FA Cup win to be turning point for AFC Fylde

Andy Taylor says AFC Fylde must use their FA Cup win as a springboard to turnaround their league form.

READ MORE: Fylde caretaker boss Hills won't look beyond this week

The Coasters thrashed Peterborough Sports 6-1 at the weekend in their fourth qualifying round tie at Mill Farm.

The win sets up a first round tie with Nantwich Town next month.

But Fylde must now turn their attention to league matters, where they will be aiming to put an end to their four-game losing streak when they make the visit to Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Taylor said: “League-wise we’ve been in a bit of a rut recently but these cup games can be a springboard if you use them properly.

“It’s up to us to make sure it is.

“That will start with the training in the week where we will make sure we’re at it going into weekend in a real positive frame of mind.”

The left-back added: “We got the job done in the cup and that’s all that mattered.

“These games can always be potentially tricky when you’re playing against lower league opposition who have nothing to lose.

“It was up to us to be professional and do the job and put them to bed early doors, which I felt we did.

“I felt it was a very good performance and it could easily have been even more, but it’s job done and we’re into the hat for the next round.

“We were really dominant in the first half and had loads of chances, but going in at 1-0 gives them a bit of a boost.

“It was up to us to come out at the start of the second half and, straight from the off, be professional and get on the front foot to put the game to bed.

“We did that and we were a lot more clinical in the second half and really got what we deserved.”

The Coasters remain managerless following the recent departure of Dave Challinor, who was sacked after the club’s poor start to the season which sees them in the bottom four.

Former Blackpool duo John Hills and Brett Ormerod took charge of Saturday’s game as caretaker bosses, and are likely to remain in the dugout for the weekend’s trip to London.

Taylor has been impressed with their work, adding: “It’s been good.

“It’s been a really strange week and lots of things happening off the pitch.

“The two lads have come in Thursday and Friday and it’s been brilliant.

“It’s been two new voices, two new sets of ideas, although it’s only been a couple of days, so not a lot of time to imprint what they want on the team.

“I think it was just a case of getting the lads back positive and playing on the front foot and just playing with a smile on our faces.

“That showed in the performance and it showed in the result.”

Fylde’s win in the FA Cup at the weekend was Taylor’s first appearance for the club, having recently signed on a free transfer.

It’s been a difficult few months for the former Blackpool man, who endured a difficult spell at Oldham Athletic last season.

But the 33-year-old is just happy to be back on the football field.

He said: “It’s been brilliant, because it’s been a strange and tough time for me personally for the last nine months.

“I was just itching to get back into football and just feeling part of a group and working towards a common goal.

“I just want to play as much football as I can, enjoy my football and be successful.”