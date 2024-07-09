Ex-Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea man makes surprise move amid interest from League One Championship clubs
The midfielder makes the move to Vale Park as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, and reunites with ex-Owls boss Darren Moore.
Byers spent the second half of last season at Bloomfield Road, where he proved to be a popular figure, with Seasiders being among the clubs searching for his signature this summer.
A number of other teams in League One had also been linked with 28-year-old, as well as some reported interest from the Championship.
Byers, who has also played for the likes of Portsmouth and Swansea, has instead opted to join Valiants in League Two following their recent relegation.
