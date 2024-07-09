George Byers has joined Port Vale (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Former Blackpool loanee George Byers has signed a three-year deal with Port Vale.

The midfielder makes the move to Vale Park as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, and reunites with ex-Owls boss Darren Moore.

Byers spent the second half of last season at Bloomfield Road, where he proved to be a popular figure, with Seasiders being among the clubs searching for his signature this summer.

A number of other teams in League One had also been linked with 28-year-old, as well as some reported interest from the Championship.