Every League One club's home record over the last 10 years - and the results will surprise you

And courtesy of research from Your-Promotional-Code.co.uk we're able to discover which League One clubs have had the most success at home. We look at all the current 24 third tier clubs' points per game ratio over the last 10 years on home soil and rank them in order. Every season has been taken into consideration for each club, whether they were in the Premier League, Championship, League One and Two or the National League:

1. Luton Town P242 W136 D54 L52 = 432 pts. That gives the Hatters a points per game ratio of 1.79.

2. Shrewsbury Town P243 W120 D63 L60 = 423 pts. That gives the Shrews a points per game ratio of 1.74.

3. Fleetwood Town P238 W112 D74 L52 = 410 pts. That gives the Cod Army a points per game ratio of 1.72.

4. Burton Albion P243 W119 D55 L69 = 412 pts. That gives the Brewers a points per game ratio of 1.70.

