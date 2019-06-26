Every club to compete in the Premier League - and how much they earned during that time
49 clubs have competed in the Premier League since its inception in 1992/1993 - but how much money have they earned?
Courtesy of data provided by Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire (@PriceOfFootball), we take a look at the total income earned by each club during 1993 and 2018 when playing in the top-flight (excluding 2018-19 data) - ranked from lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where your clubs lies:
1. Swindon Town (49th)
Time spent in PL: One season. Total income earned: 5m (GBP).