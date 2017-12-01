England fortunate in World Cup 2018 draw

England were handed a favourable draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after being chosen to face Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G.
After avoiding Argentina, Brazil and Germany, England were the penultimate team picked from Pot 2 by Diego Maradona in the draw ceremony in the Kremlin's State Palace.
Gareth Southgate's side will face Tunisia in their opening game in Volgograd on June 18, a repeat of their first game in the 1998 World Cup in France, when goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes gave England a 2-0 win in Marseille.
They will then travel to Nizhny Novgorod on June 24 to take on Panama, with their final group fixture against Belgium on June 28 in Kaliningrad.
England have never lost to Belgium at a major tournament and have only lost one of their 21 matches against them.
GROUP A
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Uruguay
GROUP B
Portugal
Spain
Morocco
Iran
GROUP C
France
Australia
Peru
Denmark
GROUP D
Argentina
Iceland
Croatia
Nigeria
GROUP E
Brazil
Switzerland
Costa Rica
Serbia
GROUP F
Germany
Mexico
Sweden
South Korea
GROUP G
Belgium
Panama
Tunisia
England
GROUP H
Poland
Senegal
Colombia
Japan
