Emley AFC 2 Squires Gate 1: Bordman double sees Gate exit the Macron Cup

Squires Gate exited the Macron Cup at the first time of asking with a disappointing second-half performance which saw them beaten 2-1 at Emley AFC.

Manager Luke Evans made one change to the side that beat Northwich Victoria on Tuesday night with Josh Pollard coming in for the unavailable Ryan Riley.

Gate made a great start to the game and could have opened the scoring after just one minute.

Pollard raced to the line and whipped a ball right across the face of goal, but nobody was there to meet it.

Gate again went close, this time down the other flank, as James Boyd beat his marker and sent in a good ball which the keeper met with Jack Iley lurking.

Evans had to look to his bench after 12 minutes when, after an innocent-looking collision, Joey Mullen was stretchered off and replaced by Ryan Dodd.

On 21 minutes, the sub played through Iley but his first-time effort was saved.

Emley came into the game more towards the end of the half as Dodd made a clearance from a quick free-kick before blocking a counter-attack.

Just before half-time, Dave Rossall gave away a free-kick but Robert Bordmon fired well over as the first half ended goalless.

Gate went close as the second half got underway when Pollard’s effort from a tight angle was well saved before Sam Staunton-Turner dribbled past two men and fired straight at the keeper.

Emley, however, taught Gate a lesson in finishing when they took the lead on 50 minutes.

Bordmon picked up the ball on the edge of the box before turning and firing low past Jordan Gidley.

Gate had their chances but shots from Staunton-Turner and Dean Ing didn’t test the home keeper.

Matt Farnworth played a lovely ball across the six-yard box in the 70th minute but he couldn’t reach Tyler Rufus, who was at the back post.

Six minutes later and Rufus was fouled on the edge of the box, giving Gate a great chance to test the keeper.

They did just that as Boyd lifted the ball over the wall and past the keeper to level the game.

However, two minutes after that, Bordmon fired a free-kick of his own directly into the top corner to win the game for Emley.

Gate are next in action on Wednesday night when they travel to Litherland REMYCA in an important game at the bottom of the table.

Squires Gate: Gidley, Mullen, Westwood, Rossall, Higham, Turner, Farnworth, Pollard, Ing, Boyd, Iley. Subs: Parker, Ahmed, Rufus, Dodd.