Eleven Sports Media retain Gledhill Cup with high five in Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance showpiece

Eleven Sports Media retained the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance’s Gledhill Cup as history repeated itself.

For the second year running, the Blackpool club based at The Saddle defeated Highfield Social in the final, scoring five goals in the process.

What was new on Wednesday evening was that Fleetwood Town staged the showpiece for the first time, and the Alliance will return to Highbury this Sunday for its divisional cup finals.

The 52nd Gledhill Cup final saw Lewis Cook give Eleven Sports Media an early lead and they never looked back, Luke Smith­ adding a second shortly before half-time with an outstanding long-range strike.

Highfield continued to compete but the holders refused to loosen their stranglehold, adding further goals through Aron Fleming (2) and Jordan Finlayson for a 5-0 victory.

Highfield Social have a further chance of silverware at Highbury on Sunday, when they face Ma Kelly’s in the Berry’s Beds Premier Division Cup final.