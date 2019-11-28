Doncaster Rovers conclude BIG deal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham in for Peterborough United youngster, plus Blackpool latest - League One and Two gossip

Have your say

Ex-Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan has been linked with a move back to St Mirren. Boss Jim Goodwin has admitted his interest in bringing the Celtic man back to St Mirren Park. (Daily Record)

MK Dons make ex-Leeds defender Scott Wootton their latest signing. (Daily Mail)

Plymouth Argyle chairman and majority shareholder Simon Hallett has invested a further 1.5m into the club. (Various)

Doncaster Rovers are in talks with Arsenal loanee 21-year-old Ben Sheaf over extending his loan. (The 72)

Peterborough United want a whopping 12m for striker Ivan Toney. (Bristol Live)

Ex-Coventry City head of recruitment Tommy Widdrington has revealed that hed lined up a deal to bring in a young development player from Crystal Palace at the back end of 2017/18 but the deal broke down. (Coventry Live)

Ex-Sunderland target Florian Kamberi has revealed he wasnt that close to signing for the Black Cats under Jack Ross last season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Sunderland are interested in young free agent Scottish winger Owen McGinty. (Scottish Sun)