Deadline Day: Here's the biggest deals that could go through in the EFL - including Rotherham, Portsmouth, Sunderland & more

Deadline Day has arrived for sides in League One and League Two, and a number of big deals are set to go through as club's look to bolster their squads, with the season now six games deep.

Clubs have until 5pm this evening to conclude their business, and there should be a number of comings and goings across the two divisions. Here's some of the biggest deals that could go through before the deadline...

The Millers are likely to have a busy day, and a new defender could be on the cards. There's a fair bit of talk suggesting they could bring back their former loanee permanently.

A number of Posh players have been linked with a move to Wanderers, including the former Lincoln City man.

The 26-year-old could well leave the Black Cats before 17:00, with his manager Jack Ross previously admitting the player's future could lie away from the Stadium of Light.

He turned down Leeds United for the Gers in the summer, and now the 20-year-old winger is set to join Rotherham United on loan to gain valuable first team experience.

Interest in the 20-year-old has been high this summer, and it's still not clear where he's going to end up. League One sides will be scrapping it out on Deadline Day to secure a last minute deal, that's for sure.

The left-back looks like he could be on his way to the Black Cats, with Celtic now on the verge of signing Sunderland's other full-back target Greg Taylor.

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley has claimed he expects some more business for his side on deadline day, with "one or two" new deals likely to be struck.

Strange one this, as he's tipped for a hefty 8m move to Spain. However, given his potential, Forest are also said to be contemplating loaning the youngster to an EFL side instead.